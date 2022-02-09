Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

DT stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

