Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

DX stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

