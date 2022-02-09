Eagle Materials Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of EXP traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $116.92 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,166,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,415 shares of company stock worth $2,707,151. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

