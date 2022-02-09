Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc Sells 28,753 Shares

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $402,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $988,260.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 177,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,647. The stock has a market cap of $452.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

