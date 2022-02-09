Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $191.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Shares of ETN opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

