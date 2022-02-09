Eden Hits 1-Day Volume of $74,555.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $74,555.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

