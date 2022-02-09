EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

