Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $3,573,642.24 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:EW traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $111.42. 3,262,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.