Electric Vehicle Zone One Day Volume Hits $1.68 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.46 or 0.07234301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00052597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.29 or 0.99767221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

