Electronic Arts Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the game software company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of EA stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $3,983,368. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.