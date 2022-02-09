Elrond Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.71 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $179.20 or 0.00405771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $122.92 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00205276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00029266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,711,266 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

