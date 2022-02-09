Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post $14.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.59 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $12.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 91,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 13,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,469.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

