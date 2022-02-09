EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $1.50 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 143,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 168.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 402,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 252,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

KRNLU remained flat at $$9.90 on Wednesday. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.