EMG Holdings L.P. Makes New $691,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter worth about $266,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

