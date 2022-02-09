EMG Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 1.37% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VELO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

