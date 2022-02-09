EMG Holdings L.P. Takes $396,000 Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

