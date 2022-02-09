EMG Holdings L.P. Takes $504,000 Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 14.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,509,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 193,258 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 416,885 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 105,033 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period.

SDACU remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

