Employers (EIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EIG opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.06. Employers has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Employers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 53.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Employers by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

