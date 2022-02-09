Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 2,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,593. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

