Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $58.94 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,067,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.