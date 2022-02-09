Endava (DAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.07. Endava has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

