Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,700.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$566.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$30.40 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.