Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.56.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.69. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

