Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE ENR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Energizer has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.