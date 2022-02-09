Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.021 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE ENR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

