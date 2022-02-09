Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $597,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of ET opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.