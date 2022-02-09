ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Down to $30.88

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.88, but opened at $30.20. ENI shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.69) to €19.00 ($21.84) in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ENI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.