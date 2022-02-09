Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,342. Enova International has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

