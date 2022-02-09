Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Enova International traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 550491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

