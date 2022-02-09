Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $144.50, but opened at $173.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $166.19, with a volume of 159,766 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

