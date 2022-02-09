Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,746 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after buying an additional 82,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after buying an additional 137,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STE stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.28 and its 200-day moving average is $224.41. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.