Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 20.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 105,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 36,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,844 shares of company stock worth $7,293,107 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

NYSE PGR opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

