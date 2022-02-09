Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 57.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average of $220.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,773. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

