Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 332.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,844 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

