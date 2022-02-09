Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 66.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 40.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.