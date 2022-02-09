Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) vs. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -27.37% -44.56% -8.71%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 7 2 0 2.22

Envestnet presently has a consensus price target of $87.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 166.23%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Envestnet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 3.89 -$3.11 million $0.46 154.37 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 0.79 -$80.97 million ($3.85) -2.37

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Envestnet has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

