EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $116.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

