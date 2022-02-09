Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.