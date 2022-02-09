Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.40). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQ. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 20,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,544. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

