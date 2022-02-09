Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
