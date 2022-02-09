Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,007,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

