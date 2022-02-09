Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
EQB stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$75.99. 28,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$53.72 and a 1 year high of C$84.78.
In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total value of C$192,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $992,500 over the last ninety days.
Equitable Group Company Profile
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
