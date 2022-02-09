Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

EQB stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$75.99. 28,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$53.72 and a 1 year high of C$84.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total value of C$192,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $992,500 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.81.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

