Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.83.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.30. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 56.38.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.