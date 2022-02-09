Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PFSI stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

