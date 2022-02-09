Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.