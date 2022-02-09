Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

