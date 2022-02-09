Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

TGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $549.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $649,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

