Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

