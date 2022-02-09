Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,637. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

