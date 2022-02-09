Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.660-$0.720 EPS.
Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,637. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.