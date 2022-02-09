Eric M. Smolenski Sells 5,444 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 105,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

