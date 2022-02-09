Eric M. Smolenski Sells 5,444 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 105,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
