ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.
Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 291,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,873. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.
