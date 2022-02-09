ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 291,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,873. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

